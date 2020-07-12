MUSC agrees to pause use of Charleston COVID-19 Warning Level System

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC officials announced an agreement with state and local officials to pause the use of the recently launched Charleston Area COVID-19 Warning Level system.

MUSC said they will work together with state and local public safety agencies to explore the possibility of developing a statewide COVID-19 notification system.

The previously announced schedule of warning level updates has been canceled.

They want to remind the public to wear a mask, social distance, practice excellent hand hygiene and protect vulnerable populations.