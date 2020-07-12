MUSC agrees to pause use of Charleston COVID-19 Warning Level System

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC officials announced an agreement with state and local officials to pause the use of the recently launched Charleston Area COVID-19 Warning Level system.

MUSC said they will work together with state and local public safety agencies to explore the possibility of developing a statewide COVID-19 notification system.

The previously announced schedule of warning level updates has been canceled.

They want to remind the public to wear a mask, social distance, practice excellent hand hygiene and protect vulnerable populations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES