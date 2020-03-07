MUSC and Trident provide free resources to residents for the Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in the Lowcountry are informing the public of local resources that can help answer their questions about the Coronavius (COVID19).

During a news conference with Gov. McMaster, MUSC announced that they will be providing a free urgent care platform for people in South Carolina who are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The platform allows people to have free access to healthcare from their homes 24 hours a day.

To access the platform, go to musc.care and type in the code COVID19.

Trident Medical Center is also offering a service for residents.

Residents can call Trident’s free Consult-A-Nurse about any COVID-19 or flu-related questions.

Call 843-797-3463 and you will be able to speak to a registered nurse.