CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts at the Medical University of South Carolina are helping a small Texas community, as they deal with the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

The National Mass Violence Victimization Resource Center is based out of MUSC and offers guidance for victims, survivors, and communities after facing traumatic incidents like the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde.

“Our main goal with our center is to be able to pull together a lot of the existing resources that already exist to help families, communities and the whole area to recover and heal after a mass violence incident,” said Dr. Angela Moreland, the NMVVRC Associate Director.

After an incident occurs, professionals at the center immediately start gathering resources to provide community members. They work with organizations all over the country to help make it happen.

“For Texas specifically, we were able to get in the hands of the governor, the mayor, the hospital, the police, the fire – resources on what healing after mass violence looks like,” explained Moreland.

Some of the resources include tip sheets with contact information for agencies people can go to for help. The center also offers a free self-help app called Transcend.

The resources are also meant to educate people on what types of symptoms they should look for after a traumatic incident.

“People will be much more scared; the fear will be very high. There will be a lot of avoidance in talking about it and a lot of fear that it could continue to happen,” said Moreland.

Resources can be found on the center’s website.