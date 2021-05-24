MUSC doctors say COVID-19 vaccinations protect against MIS-C

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doctors are shedding more light on Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare but dangerous condition impacting some children that have had COVID- 19.

The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has already treated 28 children with MIS-C.

All of the 28 children survived, although three of the children were placed on life support.

MUSC has seen MIS-C in children of all ages, from 18 months to 21 years, and in all racial and ethnic minorities.

Some early warning signs of MIS-C include fever, abnormal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, skin changes, red eyes, feeling extra tired, muscle aches, confusion, or inability to stay awake or stay alert.

If you see any of these signs in your child, you should contact your pediatrician immediately.

Doctors at MUSC feel confident that the COVID-19 vaccine can also protect against MIS-C. They are urging parents to get children vaccinated.