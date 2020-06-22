MUSC Drive-through COVID-19 testing site inspired by Chick-fil-a and NASCAR

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC Health opened their drive-through COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the old Citadel Mall in March 2020, which made it the first site of its kind in the east coast and the first in the country to open their site to patients and not just healthcare workers.

The process of getting tested at the site is pretty simple.

Once you arrive, you’ll have to answer some questions during a screening run by MUSC professionals and if they determine that you may be COVID-19 positive then they will funnel you through their drive-through to get tested and you finally wait on your results to come within a few days.

When the site first opened, they served around 22 patients but now they serve around 500 patients.

Dr. Tom Crawford, MUSC Health Chief Operating Officer, said, in the beginning, they hoped to not have to serve around 500 cars, but they had a plan in place in case it would come to that.

The plan was inspired by both Chick-fil-a and NASCAR.

“Chick-fil-a, I mean they have the regular drive through…but when you overwhelm that process what’s your default process? …they put somebody outside so as soon as you go in, I’m going to have the information of what you want and you’re not even going to make it to the window.” Dr. Tom Crawford, MUSC Health Chief Operating Officer

“If you see a NASCAR pit crew and how they’re able to safely and efficiently get their car what it needs so that it can travel up to 200 miles per hour is absolutely an inspiration so if somebody’s not feeling well, the last thing we want to do is keep them in their car for hours and hours and hours.” Dr. Tom Crawford, MUSC Health Chief Operating Officer

These inspirations have helped MUSC serve each of the patients that come through their sites at an efficient rate.

MUSC has also partnered with Clemson University to help drive-through testing sites expand farther than just Charleston. They want to reach the rural areas of the Lowcountry, the Midlands and the Upstate, so that everyone in South Carolina has access to the testing.

Click here to find a list of testing sites located throughout South Carolina.