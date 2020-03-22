MUSC enacts new patient visitation guidelines

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In alignment with Gov. McMaster’s executive order for hospitals to eliminate patient visitation, except for patients who are near the end of life, MUSC Health has enacted new visitation guidelines.

These new guidelines include:

For Adult Patients (University Hospital, University Hospital Extension and ART) We will not permit visitors in the building unless the physician feels a patient is at the end of life. At that time, we will contact a family member, friend or other caregiver to be at the bedside. No more than two (2) of these individuals may be present at a time. Exceptions may be made by hospital administration based on ongoing patient safety needs. Daily screening will continue to take place at designated hospital entrances.



For Pediatric Patients and Patients in Labor (MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion) Only two (2) parents, legal guardians or caregivers at a time will be permitted at the bedside with their child. No other family members will be permitted into the hospital or allowed to visit. For pregnant mothers, one (1) significant other will be permitted to enter the hospital or be at the mother’s bedside.



Officials at MUSC added that, “as a community, if we want to limit the spread of COVID-19 we must take these kinds of precautions.”