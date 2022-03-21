CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is taking the next steps to better understand the genetics of cancer and other diseases among those living in South Carolina. Doctors say it’s research that could save lives.

The program is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics among patients, particularly those in underserved communities. Hospitals are fighting disease by looking at the DNA that makes us up.

“There’s a lot in healthcare that’s not right, there’s a lot that needs to change,” says Dr. David Cole, President of MUSC. “We’re doing everything we can to make the future a different reality than our current present.”

MUSC is teaming up with Helix, a leader in genetic testing through the ‘In Our DNA SC’ program. The program will test DNA samples, doctors will then analyze the genetics, looking for risks of cancer and other diseases in hopes of reducing the effects.

“This is going to be required to help to find new pathways in terms of prevention and care delivery,” says Dr. Cole.

The program will enroll 100,000 South Carolinians from across the state, taking patients from different demographics while focusing on those who they believe have been underserved. Another goal is to improve the healthcare for underserved communities.

“One in 75 patients will be carriers of a mutation that results in severe cardiovascular or cancer outcomes,” says Dr. James Lu, CEO of Helix. “And that 90% of these patients without genetics would’ve been undiagnosed or underdiagnosed in the current care systems.”

Once data has been collected, doctors will be able to more accurately diagnose and prescribe treatments and medicines for patients whose genetics indicate a higher risk for disease. Dr. Lu says the testing will come at no cost and make healthcare more practical and cost effective.

“So MUSC enabling all patients to get access to this site ensures that we can catch diseases early, we’ll be able to prevent it and this is great for patients but also great for reducing healthcare costs,” says Dr. Lu.

The data will be collected and tabulated from treatments to diseases, cancers and more. Dr. Cole hopes the genetic testing will take MUSC into the future.

“And with success, we will be able to have a significant positive impact on the health and well being of all South Carolinians,” says Dr. Cole.

The program is offered to MUSC patients across the state and is expected to reach full capacity in the during the summer months. The testing will last roughly four years.