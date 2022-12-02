CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The holiday spirit could be felt throughout the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday during the 19th Annual Angel Tree Parade of Toys.

Each year, the Salvation Army collects gifts for children in need through its Angel Tree project. More than 2,000 kids in the Tri-County area will have presents under their tree as a result. MUSC played a large part by adopting 800 angels this year.

“These are our children that are in need in the community, and we want to make sure that they feel the spirit of Christmas, the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning. So, that’s what we try to do, is to help bring joy during the holidays for families in need,” said Melissa Kubu.

Volunteers paraded through the campus carrying thousands of donated toys. They were dropped off at the end of the route and packed into the Salvation Army trucks.

“As you can see, Charlestonians just are incredibly generous people. So, we are seeing bikes, and big boxes, and lots of toys,” said Capt. Mike Michels with the Salvation Army.

Organizers said the toys will be delivered to the children later this month.

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help sort the gifts. If you would like to learn more about how to sign up, click here.