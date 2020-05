CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina held a drive-through graduation to celebrate their new graduates.

The 2020 graduates were dressed in cap and gown and some decorated their cars.

The university faculty and staff said it was important to honor all of their hard work instead of cancelling graduation altogether.

Each of the 675 graduates participating in the drive-through commencement exercises received a commemorative gift from MUSC as part of their sendoff.