MUSC hopes to learn more about autism through research study

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Medical professionals from the Medical University of South Carolina came to Myrtle Beach on Saturday to conduct a research study in hopes of learning more about the neurological condition, autism.

The goal of the research program, called SPARK is to learn about the different factors that lead to an autism diagnosis, so doctors can learn how to better treat their patients with autism.

“Sometimes people have a very narrow definition of what they think of as autism, but it’s actually an incredibly wide spectrum. There are people with autism that are very impaired, but there are also some people with autism who are incredibly brilliant and have relationships and have jobs, but still have social impairments and some of those repetitive behaviors that you see in autism,” Dr. Laura Carpenter, a pediatrics professor at MUSC said.

The SPARK study hopes to collect saliva samples from 50,000 different people with autism and both of their biological parents. MUSC has already been conducting this research for four years.

If you or a family member have autism and would like to participate in the research study, call MUSC at (843) 714-1352. For more information, click here.