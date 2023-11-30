CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) teamed up with Lowcountry first responders for a special holiday tradition.

MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children Hospital hosted the 4th annual Goodnight Lights event where first responders parker their emergency vehicles around the hospital and signaled their lights in unison.

They lit up the Downtown Charleston Medical District as a way to spread holiday cheer to children in the hospital

“As you can imagine for families and kids,” Charleston Police Department Lt. Sean Engles said, “no one wants to be in the hospital, but especially during the holidays. I’m sure that the days are difficult and this is just one way that we can help put a smile on their face.”

Engles is the person responsible for bringing the Goodnight Lights event to the Lowcountry four years ago.

“That first turnout,” he said, “just seeing the lights and the impact, it was really a wow moment. So proud that this is continuing and touching the lives of these kids and staff in here.”

One family who was touched by Thursday’s light display is the Peagler Family.

“It was really cool just to see everybody out here in the counties just coming together as one for the children,” Brandon Peagler said.

Peagler says he’s grateful to the first responders for putting on a spectacle like this because it brings joy to families, especially in difficult times, and helps them get into the Christmas spirit.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done and keep doing what you’re doing,” Peagler said. “We appreciate it.”

There will be three more Goodnight Lights events taking place on December 7th, 14th and 21st.