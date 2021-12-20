MUSC, Laing Middle students modify toy vehicles for children with disabilities

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Christmas is one week away, but for some, Christmas came early. That’s exactly what happened Saturday when students from MUSC and students from Laing Middle School, teamed up to gift children with disabilities an early Christmas present.

Go Baby Go is a project designed to help children with disabilities move around independently.

“We are taking cars that are built for children without any disabilities and we are modifying them so that children with disabilities can use the cars,” Laing Middle School student Lulu MacDonald said. “Because they aren’t able to walk, they can use the car to get around.”

Everyone involved says these cars are beneficial to both the child and their family.

“We know that it helps with their socialization,” Cindy Dodds, Ph.D., an associate professor at MUSC, said. “Their ability to communicate, I mean, to participate in their community. It just brings them joy, and their families joy.”

Lisa Sewell’s grandson, Gabriel Scott, received a car after his therapist told them about the Go Baby Go Project.

“She and I felt that it would be more beneficial to Gabby if he had one at home as well,” Sewell said. “He could practice at home and then he’ll have one that he uses every week at therapy to help him have more mobility.”

Sewell says she can’t thank the MUSC and Laing Middle School students enough.

“For me to come here today and see everyone,” she said. “Even the other families that have been blessed with devices for their children and grandchildren. It’s been amazing.”

For the two students responsible for this event, the effort couldn’t have gone any better.

“Today was an amazing day,” Megan Hall, who started the project alongside fellow middle-schooler Lia Lieberman, said. “For what we’ve been working up to, this is how we wanted it to go and it was great.”

The organizers say they look forward to holding similar events and helping more families in the future.