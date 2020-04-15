MUSC launches virtual data projection system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Health Officials at MUSC launched a virtual data projection system that will allow the hospital to better track and monitor Coronavirus cases across South Carolina.

MUSC President Dr. David Cole says officials believe they can begin easing restrictions in four to six weeks. Officials say the Coronavirus growth rate has started to decrease in the Charleston area with less than one case per thousand people.

“The incidence of new COVID-19 infections needs to be and remain low,” says Dr. Cole

Dr. Cole says state and health officials are working together to create a plan that will slowly open the state and government while taking steps to minimize any future outbreaks.

“There is a significant risk that a second COVID-19 wave will emerge as a result of relaxed social distancing restrictions that could reverse any economic progress with crippling impact,” says Dr. Cole.

MUSC officials say measures taken by state and local officials are working to flatten the curve and decrease the number of new cases.

“Everyday would be a growth of between two and three time the cases and that’s settled down,” Dr. Michael Sweat.

Even though the number of cases in the Charleston area is decreasing, MUSC Dr. Michael Sweat says there is likely to be another surge of cases in the next few weeks.

“We don’t expect this surge to exceed the capacity of our ability to provide care,” says Dr. Sweat.

Dr. Cole says the new Virtual Data Projection model will allow MUSC to closely monitor new cases and track them through the hospital to minimize a secondary surge in patients.

“Our best known, hopefully very reliable data can help us all understand how to make better decisions,” says Dr. Cole. “We’re sharing this information broadly.”

Dr. Cole says state officials are working together to reopen the state slowly , taking steps to reduce the amount of new cases Officials are still expecting the COVID19 peak to occur at the end of April or early May.