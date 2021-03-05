MUSC provides update on Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) provided an update for their COVID-19 Phase 1b vaccination rollout plan.

Phase 1b expands vaccine eligibility to include anyone age 55 and older, people between the ages of 16-54 who are at increased severe risk for COVID-19, and frontline workers with increased occupational risk.

Officials say supply remains very limited.

They are receiving regular inventory each week, but demand is much greater than supply.

If you have a first dose appointment that needs to be rescheduled, you will received an email, text message or phone call from MUSC.

They said until they are closer to completing the current waitlist, they will not be scheduling new appointments, which will remain a week-to-week assessment.

Officials will continue to provide updates on MUSC’s website as details continue to change.

MUSC’s rollout plan will start on Monday, March 8.