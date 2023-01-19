CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is part of a multi-year clinical trial which tests the effectiveness of wearable device designed to treat chronic pain and assist in the opioid withdrawal process.

The trial is being conducted in partnership with the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB).

Spark Biomedical device (via MUSC)

According to MUSC, the device “stimulates nerves near the ear to change signals in the brain.” Stimulation of the vagus nerve and trigeminal nerve has been shown to alleviate acute pain, post-surgical pain, and chronic pain disorders, as well as the symptoms of withdrawal.

Experts hope that the device will both help those suffering from opioid addiction kick the habit, as well as provide an alternative means of pain management and reduce the need to prescribe opioids in the first place.

The trial began in late 2022 and will last through fall of 2027.