MUSC’s pediatric vaccine clinics begin Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some children across the Lowcountry have finally begun the COVID-19 vaccination process after months of waiting.

Lucy Harper, an 11-year-old who received her first dose on Thursday, told News 2 that the vaccine was her best chance of staying in school and staying healthy.

Harper said she has wanted to get the vaccine for a while, but when her friend got COVID, it became even more urgent.

“She would constantly say how much her stomach hurt and I felt really bad and this was really just a moment where I was like ‘oh my God, it’s really serious.'” Lucy Harper

Harper also thought it was going to hurt more but said, “when I got it, it was really light and simple and did not hurt as much as I thought.”

Her message for anyone who may be nervous about getting the shot: “you’re gonna be fine and it helps other people as well so you should definitely try and get it.”

Megan Rockwell, the mother of a six and eight year old, is ready to get the last two members of her family vaccinated.

Rockwell said her two girls enjoy gymnastics, and her older son plays hockey. For her family, there was barely a second thought.

We vaccinate for everything else, this is just one more thing and it’s so that they can have more freedom in life and maybe we can get schools back to having no masks so they can have more freedom that way if everyone gets vaccinated. Megan Rockwell, Parent

To schedule a vaccine with MUSC click here.