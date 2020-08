SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be a free concert tonight in the Lowcountry.

The concert was put together by a group of local musicians and singers to promote a sense of comfort during the pandemic.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 8 at the Brown Family Park in Nexton from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

There will be jump castles, free food, and parking available.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, wear masks, and adhere to social distancing.