Myrtle Beach gymnastics coach charged with assaulting student

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A gymnastics coach has been charged with assaulting a student at a Myrtle Beach academy.

Paris Ramese Zebadua, 46, faces charges of assault / assault and battery, second degree for an incident police say occurred on Sept. 7 at the Ultimate Gymnastic Academy. Zebadua has been a coach at the gym since 2006, according to the academy’s website.

The victim told police she was receiving a private gymnastic lesson from Zebadua when he grabbed both of her breasts without consent, according to the report. She said Zebadua “put one hand under her clothing and the other had above her clothing.”

Police stated there is probable cause to believe Zebadua committed the offense given the facts and circumstance.

Zebadua was arrested on Sept. 19 and taken to the Myrtle Beach Police Department jail.

