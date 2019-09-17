Myrtle Beach man arrested on child pornography charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested on child pornography charges according to the South Carolina Attorney General.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says 36-year-old Russell Ray Johnston IV has been arrested on four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

According to Wilson, investigators state that Johnston possessed multiple files of child pornography. Johnston was arrested on Thursday, he is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree which is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.