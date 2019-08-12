N. Charleston PD arrest man in connection to fatal shooting near Northwoods Mall cinema

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a murder case at Northwoods mall.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested and charged Benjamin Rashard Bonneau, 19, for the August 2nd murder at 2181 Northwoods Blvd.

Bonneau will face a bond judge tomorrow.

One person was killed and another injured during a shooting near Northwoods Mall late Friday evening.

According to Deputy Chief Thomas Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the mall around 9:48 p.m.

It happened in the parking lot area of the mall near the entrance of Dillards and across the street from the movie theater.

Upon arrival, Deckard said officers located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials identified the victim as 23-year-old Harry Pinckney of Walterboro, died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Shortly after, another victim was found at 2330 Ashley Phosphate Road in a vehicle with apparent gunshot damage.

Deckard said the victim was immediately transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.