N. Charleston PD installed ‘Drug Take Back Box’ at City Hall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department recently installed their new ‘Drug Take Back Box’ in the lobby of City Hall.

According to the Public Information Officer Karley Ash, the box is now available to the public for unwanted or expired medications that are in need of disposal.

The department has also initiated Narcan Training for officers and is currently forming a response team for follow-up assistance to those that have overdosed to include providing resources to their family members.