N. Charleston PD search for missing 79-year-old woman

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are searching for a missing woman.

Public Information Officer Karley Ash stated that Betty Bullard, 79, was last seen by her husband at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Bullard was reported to have left her residence in her blue in color 2017 Nissan Rogue, SC TAG RTN369.

The family has advised she possibly suffers from early-onset dementia.

If you see Bullard please contact the North Charleston Police Department at (843)554-5700 or email northcharlestonpolice@northcharleston.org

