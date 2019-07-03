N. Charleston PD searching for person of interest following 2018 attempted murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On November 1, 2018, authorities responded to the area of Meeting and Success in reference to gunshots heard in teh area.

The report stated that a black male suspect was laying on the ground, near the driver’s side door of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. The victim advised to authorities that he has been shot. When authorities approached him, they noticed multiple gunshot wounds to the arm, shoulders, and back areas.

The victim was conscious and advised that a gold Ford Focus was where the gunshots came from.

The North Charleston Police are searching for Desmond Maurice Deas for questioning relating to the attempted murder that occurred on November 1, 2018, at approximately 11:20 a.m.

Authorities stated that there are no active warrants relating to this incident for this individual at this time. If located, please contact Detective Russ or the on-call detective immediately.

If you have information, please call the NCPD Tip Line at 843-607-2076.