NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Twelve local nonprofit organizations will receive grants from the City of North Charleston in an effort to help reduce gun violence.

According to city officials, the organizations will each be awarded $100,000 in what is called “gun violence reduction grants.”

The city’s Finance Committee voted in favor of the move on Tuesday evening.

City Councilman Mike Brown told News 2 they held a series of interviews before narrowing it down to the final dozen nonprofits.

“If we had the answers to all of our crime issues, we would be able to solve them ourselves but I think it’s going to take a partnership between the community, law enforcement, elected officials, and all of our constituents to just put our hands on this issue because we all realize it exists,” Brown said.

The organizations will work alongside the North Charleston Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.