NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are working to determine if two vape shop break-ins are related.

Police responded to Tanger Tobacco & Vape along International Boulevard just before 4:30 on Thursday morning after an alarm at the store was set off. Officers said the front door was broken and had wet blood on it.

Police said they saw the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, at the other end of the shopping plaza with blood on his shirt. His hand was bleeding. The teen was detained and later released to his father.

“I just saw blood on the door. Whole glass messed up. Something you don’t want to see when you come to work,” said Ahmed Kamesh, the manager at the store.

According to shop employees, a similar incident happened at their other location on Centre Pointe Drive, early Wednesday morning. Video footage shows a person kicking in the front door of 540 Smoke & Vape, before finally getting in.

According to police, the unidentified suspect stole multiple CBD Delta-8 pastes. Employees at the store said they believe the same person was behind both break-ins.

Meanwhile, people who work in the same shopping center as Tanger Tobacco & Vape said they are relieved to know police responded quickly and caught the suspect.

“The cops around here are really on top of stuff around here. They’ve shown up within a minute of any incident that we’ve had,” said Miles White, the manager of the Fan Zone.

According to police, the teen suspect was charged with attempted burglary and was released on custodial promise.