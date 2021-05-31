Rep. Nancy Mace speaks at Lowcountry Memorial Day service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In honor of the veterans who have served our country, around the city of Charleston today many celebrations are happening.

Including the Memorial Service at Live Oak Memorial Gardens where Congresswomen Nancy Mace spoke words of remembrance.

Mace placed wreaths and flags on the graves of all veterans to show honor to each branch of service.

What’s being done at the Live Oak Memorial Gardens is the least we can do for the men and women who have fought and died for our country.

“Today is not about the long weekend it’s about the selfless sacrifice hundreds of millions of soldiers have made on account of our freedoms and protecting what is right,” said Nancy Mace.

Paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the fight for freedom.

“Remember those who gave it all gave it all sacrificed their entire lives for our country for our rights for our freedoms,” said Mace.

“We need to remember to recognize the friends and family left behind who are constantly mourning the loss of their loved ones due to the service. If you lost a person in your family to the service you’ll know that it stays with you all your life,” said Chad Hartwel, an attendee at the Memorial service.

Mace is the daughter of an Army officer and was the first woman to graduate from the Citadel back in 1999.