19-year-old arrested after North Carolina Walmart shooting

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting at a North Carolina Walmart.

Police say that Matthew Beddingfield turned himself into authorities on Saturday, December 14.

Beddingfield is being charged with Attempted First Degree Murder.

Investigators say there was chaos when they heard a dozen gun shots as they scrambled to get back inside of the store.

The victim is in critical but stable condition.

Authorities are still working to determine a motive behind the shooting.