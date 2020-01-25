A mom’s very detailed job ad for nanny who can cook, ski, love, and tutor goes viral

MENLO PARK (KRON) – Looking for a job?

If the title of “household manager nanny/cook” sounds like your speed, a Silicon Valley mom is hoping to fill in the position.

The job ad, which was listed on Google’s job search platform The Calendar Group, was apparently posted by a single mom CEO with 10-year-old twins in Menlo Park.

It was shared on Twitter Thursday afternoon and has since gone viral due to the qualifications needed for perfect candidate.

Here’s a little glimpse into what’s expected of the Bay Area Mary (or Marty) Poppins.

The schedule when you’re not traveling is 5 days a week – 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. preferably Sunday through Thursday.

“Overall duties include running the household in collaboration with the mother and with the assistance of a housekeeper, an au pair, a property manager, and a gardener/handyman,” the listing reads.

“High energy” is also mentioned several times throughout the ad.

Just a few of the responsibilities of the prospective employee include the following, as listed in the job ad:

Assist 10-year-olds with “light homework” in long division, subtraction and writing as well as play math games with them such as “how much fish should we buy today for five of us?”

Analyze vacation options based on the developmental levels of the kids and the need for mom to relax

Can email and text vendors, friends’ parents, etc. in a professional manner

Manage the overall calendar in Google for all activities including gardening, kids’ days off from school, housekeeper’s vacations, etc.

Great consistent cook as family eats organic and is allergic to cow and goat dairy, chicken eggs, green beans, and watermelon

Can eat duck eggs

Correctly quantify how much fish to purchase for 5 people, for example, or how much chicken for 15 people

Strong swimmer and lifeguard

Can play simple sports, do calisthenics, and rough house with kids

Can ski at intermediate level

Experienced driving in snow, mountains, and foreign countries

Has room in their heart to love the kids and the mom; has a high capacity to be loved deeply by them

There is a live-in option for this position – you’ll get a one-bedroom, plus bathroom and full kitchen in the pool house, or you can live on your own.

According to the listing, the salary is dependent on experience and full benefits are also offered.

Do you make the cut? You can get more information on applying here.

Good luck to all job applicants!