Alabama high school removes stalls in boys bathrooms to stop teen vaping

FLORENCE, A.L. (WCBD) – In an effort to curb teen vaping, a school in Alabama has removed the stall doors in some of the boys bathrooms.

Wilson High School principal Gary Horton says every day one of the students will sneak off to a bathroom to vape.

Horton added that two weeks ago, a student was found passed out in a stall.

Some parents are taking issue with the school’s solution.

“I don’t like it. They take their only private place in the school that they can do their business.” Rachel Munsey, Parent

The parents say that a better solution would be to have an adult in the hallway or bathroom to make sure no one is vaping.

The principal says the door removals could be temporary as they work to figure out other solutions.