AT&T pledges $10 million to support learning, connections during school closures

DALLAS, T.X. (WCBD) – AT&T has created the Distance Learning and Family Connections Fund to support online and distance learning as schools remain closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

AT&T hopes that the fund will “give parents, students, and teachers tools they need for at-home learning [and] provide resources to maintain meaningful connections and bonding opportunities for those isolated from family and friends.”

The first $1 million of the fund will be given to Khan Academy, an online learning platform, “to improve and expand online learning resources…[and] support the development of new resources designed specifically for COVID-19 school closures.”

The rest of the fund will be allocated based on need. AT&T is “working alongside families, educators, and community leaders to understand the challenges they will face in the days and weeks to come.”