Authorities are asking for help to find two hikers in the Alabama wilderness

MOUNT HOPE, A.L. (WCBD) – People are searching for two hikers that are missing in the Sipsey Wilderness in Alabama.

According to hikeal.com, Michelle Pendleton and Shannon Ladnier left to go hiking at around 9:30 AM on Friday, November 15.

They would later contact the sheriff’s department around 4:30 PM and let them know that they were lost.

Authorities would instruct them to remain where they were.

They were believed to be last located at the GPS coordinates: 34.312439, -87.434252.

A search was conducted in the area with no luck locating the missing hikers.

Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie later tweeted his support for finding the missing hikers and mentioned that one of the hikers was a friend of his wife.