LONG ISLAND, N.Y (WCBD) – Hurricane Dorian brought high waves to the New York coastline and many surfers took advantage of the ideal conditions.

The big waves arrived as the World Surf League Tournament in Long Beach.

Organizers of the tournament considered canceling the contest because of threats of rough surf and rip currents, but after surveying the conditions, the competition continued as scheduled.

More than 100 professional surfers took part in the competition.