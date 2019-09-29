Boeing asked to make more urgent changes to 737 MAX before it can fly again

Nearly seven months since the FAA grounded the Boeing 737 MAX, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is recommending urgent changes before the MAX is allowed to fly again.

After two fatal crashes and 346 fatalities, the NTSB says Boeing underestimated the panic and chaos inside the 737 MAX cockpit.

Crash investigators call it “Alert Overload”, pilots unable to prioritize which alerts to handle first.

Boeing used test pilots to determine how they’s respond to a single failure rather than the many failures the MAX pilots faced.

Now, the NTSB wants the FAA and Boeing to use average airline pilots from around the world in simulator testing.

Boeing is expected to present its software fixes for the plane next month.

FAA approval could take weeks with the MAX unlikely to fly again until late 2019 at the earliest.