Budweiser announces scholarship program to promote diversity in brewing industry

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCBD) – Anheuser-Busch brand Budweiser on Wednesday announced the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) Budweiser Natalie Johnson Scholarship, which will provide scholarships to 25 black students pursuing brewing-related STEM majors each year.

Over the next five years, the program plans to award 125 students a total of $100,000 in scholarships. Additionally, “five intern scholars who receive a paid internship in the AB Brewing/Supply function will receive a $6,000 scholarship toward the final year of earning their degree.

The scholarship is named after Natalie Johnson, the company’s first black woman brewmaster of the company’s largest brewery in St. Louis. Johnson joined the company as an intern, and chronicles her journey in a film released to promote the scholarship.

Johnson said that she is “delighted and honored to continue forging a path for young people who can see themselves in [her] journey.” She continued, saying “there is still much to do, and I am immensely proud to be at a company that believes in diversity and is leading the way to bring about change.”

Dwyane Wade, a Budweiser partner, said that he is happy to be participating in the project, noting “It’s important to [him] to use [his] platform to open doors for others and together we’re creating more chances for young Black people to have the opportunity to succeed.”