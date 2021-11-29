CDC expands COVID-19 booster shot recommendations

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

ATLANTA, G.A. (WCBD) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday expanded recommendations for who should receive COVID-19 booster doses.

Under the new guidelines, everyone ages 18 and up should get boosters either six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna shot, or two months after their initial J&J shot.

The recommendation comes as scientists are working to learn more about the new Omicron variant, which was first discovered in South Africa.

According to the CDC, “early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant.”

Vaccines are currently available for anyone five years and older. CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, encouraged adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated, and parents to vaccinate children and teens.

Additionally, Dr. Walensky said that increased COVID-19 testing will help identify and slow the spread of the variant.