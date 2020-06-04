Coast Guard responds to cargo ship fire off Florida coast

Coast Guard Station Mayport and partner agencies respond to fire on board the M/V Hoegh Xiamen, a 600-foot vehicle carrier, at Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida. All 21 crew members were accounted for. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Maldonado Gonzalez)

JACKSONVILLE, F.L., (WCBD) – The US Coast Guard (USCG) is among multiple agencies responding to a fire on a cargo ship near Blount Island.

According to the USCG, a 45-foot Response Boat- Medium crew was launched from Coast Guard Station Mayport around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, after officials were notified of a fire aboard the M/V Höegh Xiamen.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and Blount Island Port Authority are assisting, and a 500-yard perimeter has been established around the vessel.

All 21 crew members of the 600-foot vehicle carrier “have been safely accounted for,” according to the USCG. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.