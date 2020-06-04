Coast Guard responds to cargo ship fire off Florida coast

JACKSONVILLE, F.L., (WCBD) – The US Coast Guard (USCG) is among multiple agencies responding to a fire on a cargo ship near Blount Island.
According to the USCG, a 45-foot Response Boat- Medium crew was launched from Coast Guard Station Mayport around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, after officials were notified of a fire aboard the M/V Höegh Xiamen.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and Blount Island Port Authority are assisting, and a 500-yard perimeter has been established around the vessel.
All 21 crew members of the 600-foot vehicle carrier “have been safely accounted for,” according to the USCG. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.