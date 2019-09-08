Coast Guard searching for 4 missing crew members off Georgia coast

BRUNSWICK, G.A. (WCBD) – Coast Guard officials say four crew members are missing after a cargo vessel overturned off the coast of Georgia on the morning of Sunday, September 8.

The Golden Ray turning in the St. Simons Sound started leaning over at around 2:00 AM.

A total of 24 people were on board at the time, but only 20 were rescued.

The Coast Guard says the black smoke and flames coming out of the cargo hold made it unsafe for crews to continue searching for the remaining four individuals on board.

The Coast Guard is working to stabilize the ship so they can continue the search.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.