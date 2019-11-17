Colin Kaepernick works out for NFL

ATLANTA, G.A. (WCBD) – After spending three years as an NFL free agent, Colin Kaepernick was back on the field to show off his skills to several teams.

The league arranged a workout at a high school in the Atlanta area.

Video of the workout and interviews with him will be sent to all 32 NFL teams.

Kaepernick’s appearance drew both protesters and supporters.

Kaepernick faced nationwide backlash after sitting, and then kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality against African Americans.