Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65

(WCBD) – Eddie Van Halen of the iconic band, Van Halen, died of cancer Tuesday morning at age 65.

His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, announced the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Wolfgang said that his father “lost his long and arduous battle with cancer.” He was reported to have cancer of the mouth.

Valerie Bertinelli, Wolfgang’s mother and Eddie’s ex, retweeted the Tweet. Late Monday night, she posted a quote with a heart as the caption. It is unclear whether this was in relation to Eddie’s condition.

Eddie Van Halen was a legendary guitarist. He, along with his brother Alex Van Halen on drums and David Lee Roth on vocals, established what many consider to be one of the most prolific rock bands of all time.

David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen (l-r), lead singer and guitarist of the rock group Van Halen, performing, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, B&W photo on black

With hits such as “Jump,” “Runnin’ with the Devil” and “Panama,” the group broke records and topped charts throughout the 1980’s.

Rolling Stone ranked Eddie Van Halen number eight on their list of the 100 best guitarists of all time.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more details become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.