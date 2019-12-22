FDA approves first ever Ebola vaccine in the United States

The FDA approved the first ever Ebola vaccine in the country.

Ervebo, developed by Merck, protects against the strain that has been the most common cause of outbreaks.

Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with blood, body fluids and tissues of infected people or wild animals.

Cases in the United States are very rare and those have been the result of people becoming infected during international travel or from health workers caring for Ebola patients.

The vaccine was approved by the European Union in November.