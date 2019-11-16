Florida man shot by his father, hospitalized in critical condition

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 41-year-old man was shot by his father during an argument in St. Pete early Saturday morning, the police department said.

Police said Austin Cornett was in an argument with his father Craig Cornett, 63, at their home on 21st Street North. Both men had guns during the argument.

Craig Cornett reportedly fired at his son, injuring him.

Austin Cornett was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Petersburg Police Department.