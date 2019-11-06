Florida student tried to put hit on school employee, offered $100K for his head, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Fivay High School student went on Instagram and tried to hire a hitman to kill a school employee, authorities said.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies obtained private direct messages from an account registered to 18-year-old Nicholas Robert Godfrey. The messages show how he tried to put a hit on the employee.

“I need a guy who could kill someone,” Godfrey wrote in one of the messages, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said Godfrey also offered the recipient $100,000 for the victim’s head.

“No joke, I need him eliminated as soon as possible,” he said, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, deputies were able to tie the account’s IP address to Godfrey’s home in New Port Richey.

When interviewed by deputies, Godfrey reportedly admitted to sending the messages, and he provided them with a written statement that “documented his solicitation of murder,” the affidavit states.

The deputies also saw the messages in question on his cell phone.

It’s unclear why Godfrey would want to kill the staff member. His motive was not disclosed.

Godfrey was arrested on Wednesday for first-degree attempt to solicit murder and booked into the Pasco County jail.