NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Former U.S. Congressman Donald Rumsfeld speaks at the 2016 Concordia Summit – Day 2 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

(WCBD) – The family of twice-former Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld, announced on Wednesday that he has died at the age of 88.

The statement said that “he was surrounded by family in his beloved Toas, New Mexico.”

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

Rumsfeld served as Secretary of Defense first under Gerald Ford and most recently under George W. Bush.

