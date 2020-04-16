House Democrats propose $2K monthly payments to Americans during the pandemic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)– Stimulus checks from the federal government hit the bank accounts of many Americans this week.

Now, some lawmakers want to see the government disperse even more emergency funds.

Some members of Congress say a single $1,200 check isn’t enough for Americans facing hard financial times due to the pandemic.

A democratic proposal would put $2,000 every month in wallets of American’s who make less than $130,000 a year.

The proposal also covers college students and senior citizens.

There’s also $500 for all dependents under the age of 16.

One congressman says the monthly payments should only stop when the unemployment rate returns to where it was the start of the pandemic.

“It’s got to be more bold, more robust and more directly into the pockets of the American people…If you want a quick recovery, to me this is the best way to do it,” says Ohio Representative Tim Ryan (D).

Republicans are pushing back against the plan.

A vote is expected in the House once Congress returns to Washington, D.C.