Jeopardy! delays airing of Alex Trebek’s final episodes

(WCBD) – Jeopardy! has pushed back the airing of longtime host Alex Trebek’s final episodes, originally set to air the week of Christmas.

Instead, the episodes which Trebek filmed before his death due to pancreatic cancer will air the week of January 4.

In the weeks leading up, Jeopardy! will air two weeks of ‘Around the World With Alex,’ a series of reruns highlighting some of Trebek’s travels on the program.

Join us for two weeks of adventurous categories as we go Around the World With Alex. https://t.co/Verd4JrZqH pic.twitter.com/tKuUfMeQwx — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 20, 2020

Jeopardy! says the episodes will “celebrate Alex’s spirit of adventure with two weeks of the best Jeopardy! categories he’s presented around the world.”

Week one will feature the following categories: hockey, Sesame Street, the US Air Force, Machu Picchu, and Niagra Falls.