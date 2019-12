FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo former President Jimmy Carter acknowledges a student who’s question has been picked for him to answer during an annual Carter Town Hall held at Emory University in Atlanta. Carter has been hospitalized after a fall at his home in Plains, Ga. A statement from The Carter Center says Carter suffered “a minor pelvic fracture” on Monday, Oct. 21 but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A spokeswoman for Jimmy Carter says the former U.S. president has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for a urinary tract infection.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo says the 95-year-old was discharged Wednesday afternoon.

Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years.

Last month, Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.