Krispy Kreme Kristmas Treats

(CNN/WBTW) – Krispy Kreme elves were hard at work to create festive doughnuts.

The company has three new holiday-inspired treats.

The “reindeer” is Krispy Kreme’s classic original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a reindeer with pretzel antlers, a red icing nose and sugar piece eyes.

The “present” is a bright green glazed doughnut filled with creme and decorated with a red icing bow to look like a Christmas gift.

The “Santa belly” doughnut is filled with chocolate cream, dipped in red icing with sugar sprinkled on it, and decorated in a belt that looks just like one Santa would wear.

The North Pole-inspired treats are available now through December 24.