Lowe’s is doing its part to assist the communities affected by Dorian

Lowe’s Employees helping citizens in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Courtesy: Lowe’s

Lowe’s is doing its best to help those in need after Hurricane Dorian.

The company announced a $1 million commitment to support disaster relief efforts for communities impacted along the United States coast and the Bahamas. Anyone can join their effort by donating to the American Red Cross on Lowes.com.

Their stores are also assisting local communities with recovery advice, product donations and volunteer support.

They are also working closely with the American Red Cross, the Bahamas Red Cross and additional disaster relief partners to help those affected.

They have shipped more than 6,000 truckloads of emergency supplies to help customers prepare for and clean up from Dorian.

The Lowe’s emergency relief teams are deploying more than 100 associates to help the communities affected by Dorian.

Lowe’s will also double its match to the Lowe’s Employee Relief Fund, which will contribute $2 for every dollar an employee donates.

The fund has provided more than $39 million to associates in times of crisis.