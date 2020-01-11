LPD and LFR release names of killed and injured first responders

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue announce the names of the officer and firefighters involved in the fatal crash on North Interstate 27 shortly after 8 a.m. today [Saturday].

27-year-old Officer Nicholas Reyna served with the Lubbock Police Department for one year. Following the academy, he served on patrol during the day shift.

39-year-old Lieutenant/Paramedic Eric Hill served with Lubbock Fire Rescue for ten years. Eric had promoted to lieutenant in July 2019 and was stationed at Fire Station 10B.

The injured firefighter who remains in critical condition is 30-year-old Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Dawson. He has been with the department for five years. Matt Dawson is stationed at Fire Station 2A.

