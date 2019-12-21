Man accused of illegally selling a North Carolina church

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WCBD) – A man charged with stealing more than $100,000 from a North Carolina church is now accused of illegally selling the church itself.

Arnie Spencer, Jr. was arrested by deputies for embezzlement.

Spencer Jr. was the administrator and trustee for the Piney Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Deputies say he was moving church money into his own accounts and also illegally sold the church building.

Spencer Jr. is in jail on a $600,000 bond and faces several felony charges.